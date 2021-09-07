Auto retail sales rise 14% in August amid production cutbacks

live bse live

Retail volumes of automotive in August grew 14 percent to 1.38 million units led by a surge in passenger vehicle sales and a strong comeback by commercial vehicles, data from the Federation of Automobile Dealer Association (FADA) stated.

The increase in sales in August has come despite the hike in vehicle prices across segments coupled with consistent rise in price of petrol and diesel. New models and cheaper auto loans have contributed to the increase in demand.

Passenger vehicles (PV) comprising cars, SUVs and vans recorded a growth of 39 percent during August to 253,363 units. Segment players witnessed shortage in supply of semiconductors during the month resulting in unscheduled closure of manufacturing plants.

With more severe closures planned for September by a number of companies including Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra, stock at dealerships are expected to remain low. This will push delivery schedules forward leading to longer waiting periods. According to FADA the average inventory for PVs in August stood at 25-30 days.

Vinkesh Gulati, FADA President said, “The COVID-19 after-effect continues to play spoil-sport. Demand was a challenge in 2020. But, in 2021, supply is becoming an even bigger problem due to shortage of semiconductors, even though there is high demand for passenger vehicles. Every dealer by now starts planning for a bigger offtake in anticipation of a bumper festive but due to supply issues, inventory levels are at lowest levels during this financial year.”

Two-wheeler retails volumes rose nearly 7 percent to 976,051 in August compared to August last year. FADA noted that following multiple price hikes, increased fuel cost and with educational institutions and offices remaining closed, the two-wheeler segment did not mirror the growth in demand logged by the PV segment. The average inventory for two-wheelers in August was 20-25 days.

“Customers continued to fight financial battles due to Covid-19 related health issues and hence remained away from dealerships resulting in low enquiry and lower sales. This has its impact on the entry level segment which continues to face the biggest brunt,” Gulati added.

Growth in commercial vehicle (CV) sales outpaced the growth of the rest of the segments. CV sales in August nearly doubled to 53150 units as against the same month last year. Medium and heavy commercial vehicles are showing strong demand on the back of continued push for infrastructure projects, road building, housing and mining.