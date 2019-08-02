Auto industry slowdown: Manufacturers pin hopes on a GST rate cut from govt

Air conditioner | Starting with the basic, the air conditioner has become so common that people hardly consider it an option anymore. Apart from really cheap cars or commercial vehicles, there is hardly a model out there that does not come with an air conditioner. (Image source: Reuters)

Car, SUV and two-wheeler manufacturers believe the severity of the slowdown has been acknowledged by the government and a plan has been put into motion to bring demand back on track.

Auto companies are hoping that the government's plan includes a cut in the Goods & Services Tax (GST) rate to stimulate demand.

Senior industry executives said the freefall in demand has not just hit government coffers but hit jobs dearly.

Almost every automaker has undertook production holidays to cut down on excess stock in the past several weeks. At the retail end, several dealerships have already downed shutters before laying off a dozen workers at each dealership.

In a post-earnings analyst conference call, Ajay Seth, CFO, Maruti Suzuki, said, “At present, the market is looking weak with very little demand traction. Hopefully, this has come to the government's notice and something soon is expected on this front.”

Passenger vehicles comprising cars, SUVs and vans slumped 31 percent and two-wheeler sales fell 16 percent during July. Increased prices, negative buyer sentiment, insurance premium hikes and increase in cess on fuel has taken a toll on retail demand.

Responding to a Moneycontrol query, Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto said, “I am given to believe that this is being considered”, alluding to the possibility of corrective measures taken by the government.

Though the government has not stated its intention of changing the GST rates as of now, a similar measure was adopted in 2008-09 when the then UPA government cut excise duty to stimulate demand. This was done over a two-phase process by the then Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee. The industry responded positively with a solid growth.

In a recent interview to Moneycontrol, Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said, “Given that the auto industry is a big contributor of GST, it will be difficult for the government to make any reduction in that. There is an immediate need for the same, giving the auto industry a flip. I believe the only way to do so is by reducing GST temporarily. By that, I mean a period of six months. This would really spur demand.”

At present, minimum 28 percent GST is levied on all internal combustion engine-powered vehicles, including two-wheelers. For bigger vehicles, the combination of GST and cess vary from 43 percent to 50 percent. SIAM had put forward a strong case of paring this down to 18 percent.

Goenka said that after the end of the six months, the government could look at reinstating the GST back to its earlier level, before readjusting it around April 1, 2020, which is when the industry will embrace Bharat Stage VI.