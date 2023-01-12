Auto Expo 2023 Live Updates: Maruti Suzuki to launch 5-door Jimny, MG Motor, Isuzu to present today

Auto expo live updates: Today Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the 5 door Jimny, a rival to the Thar and a small SUV Fronx to take on the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonnet and Tata Punch & Nexon. Like the 2020 Auto Expo, this edition will see the participation of mass market Original Equipment Makers (OEMs) such as Kia, MG Motor
Day 1 of the Auto Expo saw electric vehicles taking centrestage with the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Kia, Tata Motors and MG Motor showcasing their futuristic products, while also committing to invest in sustainable mobility.
The show, which made a comeback after three years having been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, opened with the global premiere of Suzuki Motor Corporation's concept electric SUV 'eVX' which is slated to hit the market by 2025.
Auto Expo Live Updates: Taiwanese chipmaker Powerchip in talks with Indian players to help build new plants, says report
-Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation, a Taiwanese chipmaker, is in preliminary talks with several Indian conglomerates to help build new chip plants in the country, it said yesterday, Taipei Times reported. It noted that this comes even as India has subsidised local chip capacity build-up.
-The memory chip maker’s statement ended six months long speculation that it was looking to invest in India to diversify its operations amid Taiwan’s mounting geopolitical tension, the report added. Read full story here
Auto Expo Live Updates: MG Motor, Isuzu to present on Day 2
-MG Motor India and Isuzu also have presentations lined up for today with some new showcases of their own. MG had already launched the facelifted Hector and Hector Plus as well as unveiled the MG4 alongside a number of cars yesterday.
Auto Expo Live Updates: Here's what to expext on Day 2
-The first day of the Auto Expo 2023 was particularly exciting with launches and unveils taking place such as the Maruti Suzuki eVX concept, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and even the slew of Tata cars. Today, there’s more in store for us as the Auto Expo runs into the second day of this eight-day event. Read full story here
Auto Expo Live Updates: Tata Group to make significant investments in electric mobility, says N Chandrasekaran
-As part of its sustainability drive, Tata Motors aims to become net zero between 2040 and 2045 across its passenger and commercial vehicle businesses.With focus on green mobility, the Mumbai-based auto major unveiled a range of electric products and technologies in the Auto Expo
-"We believe that the transition to electric mobility in India will happen much faster than what we are imagining," said Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran. He added that Tata Motors has a number of products lined up in order to cater to the evolving customer needs.
-"It is my commitment to you that our investments in this space will be significant so that we can accelerate not only the transition to electric mobility, but give consumers absolutely world class products," Chandra said.
Auto Expo Live Updates: Day 1 sees a slew of unveilings and launches
-Home-grown manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki kicked off the event with the unveiling of their first EV, the eVX concept. The SUV is the company’s first born-electric vehicle and is based on a EV dedicated architecture that was co-developed with Toyota. So far, the eVX concept comes powered by a 60 kWh battery pack that will allow for a range of 500 km.
Read full story here
Auto Expo Live Updates: Maruti to launch 5-door Jimny
Maruti Suzuki to launch the 5-door Jimny, a rival to the Thar and a small SUV Fronx to take on the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonnet and Tata Punch & Nexon. Jimny and Fronx to be launched at 10:05 am today. Both vehicles will be commercially rolled out in this calendar year