Auto Expo 2020: Which sedans are expected to be present?

The Auto Expo is scheduled for the first week of February 2020 and major automobile manufacturers around the world are expected to either launch or showcase their products at the event. Among other models, here are the sedans which are expected to be present at the Auto Expo.

Maruti Suzuki’s EV

Indian automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki will debut in the fully electric vehicles segment with the showcasing of its concept crossover, the Futuro-E. The company is also expected to showcase various other models and sedans, including a CNG variant of the Dzire among other BSVI compliant models.

Hyundai Verna

Apart from showcasing the Creta SUV and the Tucson facelift, the Korean automobile manufacturer is expected to unveil the Verna facelift, which was recently revealed in China. The India-spec Verna should get updated exteriors, redesigned interiors and BSVI-compliant, 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options. The company is also expected to display the recently unveiled Aura, which will be launched on January 21, 2020. It is based on the Grand i10 Nios hatchback and is offered with three BSVI compliant engine options.

Skoda

Czech carmaker Skoda has some serious plans for the Indian market and its lineup is expected to be among the biggest at the event. The company is expected to showcase the renewed Rapid with a BSVI-compliant 1-litre, turbocharged petrol engine, though it will discontinue its current 1.5-litre, turbocharged diesel unit due to the BSVI emission norms. The company is also expected to showcase the Octavia RS245. It has a limited production run of 200 units and is equipped with a 2-litre, turbocharged petrol unit making 245PS of maximum power and 370Nm of peak torque mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox. The company should also unveil the Superb facelift, with changes including revised headlamps, tail lamps and alloy wheels, as well as interior updates such as a fully digital instrument cluster, a bigger touchscreen infotainment system and connected technology. Skoda is expected to offer the sedan with a BSVI-compliant, 2-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

Renault