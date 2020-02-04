App
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 01:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Auto Expo 2020: When, where and how to attend

The Auto Expo is a biennial event that brings around some of the auto manufacturers best works. It acts as a stage, not only for new launches, but for manufacturers to also show off what their next offering could be in the form of concepts.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The 2020 edition of the Auto Expo is about to start and with the lineup of launches expected this time around, everyone is excited about the event.

Granted this time around, a significant number of manufacturers will not be making an appearance, but big wigs such as Maruti Suzuki, Kia, MG and Tata Motors will all bring something new to the Indian motoring scene.

Granted this time around, a significant number of manufacturers will not be making an appearance, but big wigs such as Maruti Suzuki, Kia, MG and Tata Motors will all bring something new to the Indian motoring scene.

Close

The event officially opens up to the media on February 5, which is when most of the launches and concepts will be showcased.

The general public will have a 5-day event from the February 7-12, where they will get to view everything on display. Apart from outdoor areas, there will be a total of 14 exhibition halls for visitors to explore.

The Auto Expo will take place at two venues, the components show from February 6-9 will be held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi while the Motor Show will be held at the India Exposition Mart in Greater Noida.

Here's the schedule:

February 7: 11 am to 7 pm - tickets priced at Rs 750

February 8: 11 am to 8 pm - tickets priced at Rs 475

February 9: 11 am to 8 pm - tickets priced at Rs 475

February 10, 11, 12: 11 am to 8 pm - tickets priced at Rs 350

Tickets are available for purchase on BookMyShow.

 

First Published on Feb 4, 2020 01:41 pm

tags #Auto #Auto Expo 2020 #Technology #trends

