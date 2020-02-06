Auto Expo 2020 | Volkswagen unveils ID. Crozz electric vehicle and Cross Polo

German auto giant Volkswagen has unveiled the Race Polo and the all-electric ID. Crozz on the second day of the week-long Auto Expo in Greater Noida.

The carmaker unveiled a range of vehicles on the first day of the Expo including the Taigun, T-Roc and Tiguan All Space sports utility vehicles.

The Race Polo is powered by a 1.8 litre petrol engine with a peak power of 230 hp mated with a six speed transmission.

ID. Crozz is VW's first electric powered four door coupe. It has a range of 500 km on a battery charge and a top-speed of 180 km per hour. the EV is still a concept and will make its commercial debut in April. The ID Cross employs a 83kWh lithium ion battery that generates peak power of 306ps.

Volkswagen intends to launch the production version of the ID. Crozz in India in the latter half of 2021. Before that another premium electric vehicle will make its way to India this year

Stefen Knapp, brand director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, "we are unveiling the biggest offensive of electric vehicle. We will have the biggest family of products catering to individual needs. We have developed a unique platform called MEB specially designed for EVs. We have EV making plants in Europe, US and China and by 2029 more than 20 all-EV VW on the road."