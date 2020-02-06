App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Auto Expo 2020 | Volkswagen unveils ID. Crozz electric vehicle and Cross Polo

The carmaker unveiled a range of vehicles on the first day of the Expo including the Taigun, T-Roc and Tiguan All Space sports utility vehicles

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

German auto giant Volkswagen has unveiled the Race Polo and the all-electric ID. Crozz on the second day of the week-long Auto Expo in Greater Noida.

The carmaker unveiled a range of vehicles on the first day of the Expo including the Taigun, T-Roc and Tiguan All Space sports utility vehicles.

The Race Polo is powered by a 1.8 litre petrol engine with a peak power of 230 hp mated with a six speed transmission.

Close

Race Polo

related news

ID. Crozz is VW's first electric powered four door coupe. It has a range of 500 km on a battery charge and a top-speed of 180 km per hour. the EV is still a concept and will make its commercial debut in April. The ID Cross employs a 83kWh lithium ion battery that generates peak power of 306ps.

Volkswagen intends to launch the production version of the ID. Crozz in India in the latter half of 2021. Before that another premium electric vehicle will make its way to India this year

Stefen Knapp, brand director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, "we are unveiling the biggest offensive of electric vehicle. We will have the biggest family of products catering to individual needs. We have developed a unique platform called MEB specially designed for EVs. We have EV making plants in Europe, US and China and by 2029 more than 20 all-EV VW on the road."

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 12:28 pm

tags #Auto #Auto Expo 2020 #Business #Technology #Volkswagen

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.