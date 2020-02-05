Auto Expo 2020 | Suzuki Motorcycle updates its line-up to meet BS-VI emission norms

Suzuki Motorcycle India launched a line-up bikes meeting Bharat Stage-VI emission norms, including the Gixxer, the Gixxer SF and the Access 125.

The new BS-VI Access gets additional features like a new instrument cluster to help with more economical riding. It also gets bright LED headlamps. The Suzuki Burgman too has been made BS-VI compliant and gets a new engine kill switch for better economy at traffic signals.

The Gixxer series of bikes including the Gixxer and Gixxer SF as well as the Gixxer 250 and Gixxer 250 SF get BS-VI compliant with an ECS (Electronic Stability Control) update as well as a new exhaust system.

The Suzuki Intruder, the company's cruiser bike in India, too gets a new exhaust system as well as an ECS update.