Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 03:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Auto Expo 2020 | Skoda launches Octavia RS 245 at Rs 36 lakh; only 200 units to be produced

Bookings of the Octovia RS 245 will open on March 1 at 12.00 noon. Only online bookings will be accepted for the car

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Czech car brand Skoda unveiled the Octavia RS 245 at Auto Expo 2020, which is one of the five new and upgraded products that the company will launch this year.

Octavia RS 245 will be a very exclusive model with only 200 units of the car produced in the Czech Republic. With a top speed of 250 kmph, the Octavia RS 245 can achieve 0-100 km per hour in 6.6 seconds. The sporty sedan will be available in five colours.

Bookings of the Octovia RS 245 will open on March 1 at 12.00 noon. Only online  bookings will be accepted for the car, which is a first by any automotive company .

Other cars on display included the Karoq, which is powered by a 1.5 litre TSI engine, having a peak power of 150ps, mated to a seven-speed DSG transmission. The Karoq with a top-speed of 202 km per hour will be available in showrooms from April.

Also on display was the face-lifted Superb. The premium sedan powered by a 2.0 litre, 190ps engine will also be launched in April. Having a top speed of 240 km per hour, the Superb can race from 0-100 km per hour in 7.7 seconds.

A 2.0 litre TSI developing 190ps of peak power will be seen on the updated Kodiaq. With a top-speed of 211 km per hour, the Kodiaq is the flagship SUV from Skoda. April will also see the launch of the BS-VI Rapid sedan powered by a 1.0 litre engine, which is more powerful than the 1.6 litre presently.

Zac Hollis, Director, Skoda Auto India said, "With an investment of Rs 7,900 crore, we have big ambitions for India. Our plan is to become a '1 lakh brand'. To achieve this, we have four strategies: network expansion, brand awareness, customer centricity and model offensive. We are in 70 cities with 85 sales and service centers. We will expand to 200 centers in 150 cities."

On February 3 , Skoda had unveiled the Vision IN, a mid-size SUV that will compete against the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, the two best-sellers. Skoda intends to launch this SUV in early 2021 alongside the Volkswagen Taigun.

The Vision IN measures 4,256mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,671mm. The vehicle will come powered by a 1.5 litre TSI petrol engine, generating peak power of 150ps and is mated to a seven-speed DSG gearbox. Its top-speed is 195 km per hour and race from zero to 100 km per hour in 8.7 seconds.

Skoda is one of the smallest carmakers in India. It clocked sales of 11,378 units during the April-December period, marking a fall of 10 percent compared to the same period last year, data provided by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) revealed.

 

First Published on Feb 5, 2020 03:12 pm

tags #Auto #Auto Expo 2020 #Business #Skoda #Technology

