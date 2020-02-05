Auto Expo 2020: Renault to launch first electric vehicle in 2 years

French car maker Renault will launch its first electric car in India in two years. The company showcased the electric version of the Kwid, an entry hatchback that rivals the Maruti Alto.

"We are working towards launching our first electric vehicle within the next two years. Rather than launching a niche product, our aim is to launch an affordable product catering to the mass market," Venkatram M, Managing Director, Renault India, said at the Auto Expo.

Renault is currently the largest European carmaker in India and had recently launched the Triber multi-utility vehicle (MUV). The company has already sold 28,000 units of the MUV till January.

It showcased an 1.0 litre petrol-powered, 72ps power, AMT version of the Triber and the Symbioz concept car at the Auto Expo. The latter is one of four electric cars on display at the Renault stall.

"Symbioz is an advanced autonomous, connected EV concept car which can double as a second home. It brings a new definition of cleaner and shared mobility," Venkatram said.

Speaking on the company's medium-term plans, Venkatram said, "With more than 6 lakh happy customers, our mid-term plan is to double our current annual sales volume."

Renault is the only brand growing over the last calendar year with sales of 88,869 units, enabling a growth of 7.9 pecent over last year. Renault also exported more than 13,500 cars in 2019.

The company

has also expanded its network reach to more than 370 sales and 450 service touchpoints. These include 257 service workshops and 215 Workshop On Wheels locations.