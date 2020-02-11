App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 02:03 PM IST

Auto Expo 2020: MG showcases G10 MVP to rival Kia Carnival

MG G10 is set to take on the Kia Carnival and Toyota Innova. However, if pricing is considered, it may go up against the soon-to-be-launched Toyota Vellfire as well.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With the multi-purpose vehicle (MVP) segment starting to see some competition, MG Motor wants to enter the game.

MG is showcasing the G10 at Auto Expo 2020, which is set to take on the likes of the Kia Carnival and Toyota Innova. However, if the pricing of the G10 is considered, it may go up against the soon-to-be-launched Toyota Vellfire as well.

The car is already retailing in other markets in the form of the LDV G10 and the Maxus G10 under the SAIC umbrella, so most of its features are known.

Larger than the Carnival, with proper MPV looks, it gets a well-defined bonnet and a large cabin with the rear door rails neatly hidden in the rear windows.

The G10, like the Carnival, gets seven, eight and nine-seat options and is loaded with features similar to other MGs in India. It gets powered leg rests and middle-row captain seats, multi-zone climate control, sunroof, smart-sensing tailgate and a large touchscreen infotainment system among other things.

In terms of powertrain options, depending on the region, the G10 gets 2.4-litre petrol, 2-litre turbo petrol and a 1.9-litre diesel engine. Transmission options too consist of a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic.

Many of these features are expected to change once the car is brought to India. The price tag is expected to be in the ball-park of the Carnival, if not more premium.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 01:52 pm

tags #Auto #M&G #MG G10 #Technology #trends

