App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2020 02:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Auto Expo 2020: MG Motor to unveil 14 models

This is the first time MG Motor is participating in the Auto Expo

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

SIAC-owned MG Motor will unveil 14 models at the upcoming Auto Expo in its maiden entry into the biennial event, and the lineup includes electric and autonomous cars.

"MG's range on display at its pavilion will focus on internet, electric and autonomous cars – encompassing a range of 14 cars across hatchback, sedans and utility vehicle segments," MG Motor India said in a release.

Rajeev Chaba, President & MD, MG Motor India, said: "MG Motor India is committed to accelerating the adoption of eco-friendly, next-generation mobility solutions over the long term in India."

Close

The Roewe Vision-I concept car will be one of the 14 models. Roewe is one of the brands owned by SAIC. The large, 5G ready smart vehicle is a mix of a sport utility vehicle (SUV) and a multi-utility vehicle and was first showcased at the Shanghai Motor Show last year.

related news

A seven-seater version of Hector SUV is expected to debut at the Expo. The ZS EV, which is slated for launch on January 27, will also be a part of MG’s line-up.

The five-seater Hector, which is in the market, has outperformed its peers and has sold 15,930 units till December, since its launch in July 2019. The Hector is now the largest selling car in its segment, which also includes the Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass and Mahindra XUV500.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 17, 2020 02:51 pm

tags #Auto #Business #MG Motor #Technology

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.