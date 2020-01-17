Auto Expo 2020: MG Motor to unveil 14 models

SIAC-owned MG Motor will unveil 14 models at the upcoming Auto Expo in its maiden entry into the biennial event, and the lineup includes electric and autonomous cars.

"MG's range on display at its pavilion will focus on internet, electric and autonomous cars – encompassing a range of 14 cars across hatchback, sedans and utility vehicle segments," MG Motor India said in a release.

Rajeev Chaba, President & MD, MG Motor India, said: "MG Motor India is committed to accelerating the adoption of eco-friendly, next-generation mobility solutions over the long term in India."

The Roewe Vision-I concept car will be one of the 14 models. Roewe is one of the brands owned by SAIC. The large, 5G ready smart vehicle is a mix of a sport utility vehicle (SUV) and a multi-utility vehicle and was first showcased at the Shanghai Motor Show last year.

A seven-seater version of Hector SUV is expected to debut at the Expo. The ZS EV, which is slated for launch on January 27, will also be a part of MG’s line-up.