Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 11:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Auto Expo 2020 | MG Motor India showcases potential Indian products including Vision I concept

MG Motors India unveiled a line-up of cars that will make their way to India in the near future, including a sedan and hatchback.

The first sedan is the plug-in hybrid, the MG 6 sedan, which is powered by a 1.5-litre motor capable of churning out 305 PS of power and 480 Nm of torque. On both petrol and electric, the car has a total range of 705 km. On electric power alone, the sedan can go up to 51 km. The car is fully loaded and comes with keyless entry, dual zone climate control and optional heated seats.

Another car that is showcased at the MG pavilion is the E200, a concept for India that is doing well in China. It gets a 24 kWh battery with a range of 250 km. Being only half the size of a conventional car, the E200 gets a seven-inch touchscreen and comes in two, three and four-seating options.

MG is also showcasing the MG 3, a hatchback, with a variety of personalisation options.

Another sedan is the RC 6, a mid-sized premium sedan that comes with two transmission options. It is an internet-enabled car and packs features like panoramic sunroof, leather seats and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen.

MG also showcased the MG Vision I concept car, which is touted as the first 5G smart concept. It provides hands-free diving modes while being the first mass-produced Level 3 autonomous car.

MG will also be launching the MG ZS, the conventional fuel variant of the electric that has already been launched in India. These are just some of the cars that being showcased at the MG stall. Based on response, the management said most of these products could be brought to the country within the next few years.

First Published on Feb 5, 2020 11:52 am

tags #Auto #M&G #Technology #trends

