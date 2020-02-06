App
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 12:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Auto Expo 2020: Mercedes launches V-Class Marco Polo; showcases MBUX system & Volocopter air taxi service

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mercedes-Benz spent the first day of the Auto Expo showcasing a lineup of vehicles as well as launching the fastest AMG ever in India. On the second day, the carmaker has given customers "home away from home".

Its new multi-utility vehicle (MUV), the Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco Polo, the company says is targeted towards celebrities and adventurous families who spend more time away from home.

The car has two variants -- the Marco Polo Camper and the Marco Polo Horizon. It gets a rear seat that extends out into a full-sized bed and a roof that raises to make room for two more people to sleep comfortably.

It also gets a folding table, a sink, and a cooking area -- with an LPG cylinder, all integrated into the car itself. The vehicle can be used and customised as per requirement.

The Camper is priced at Rs 1.46 crore; while Horizon starts at a price of Rs 1.38 crore. There is, at present, no other car in India that can rival the V-Class Marco Polo.

Mercedes also showcased what their MBUX system can do and spoke about the Volocopter, a drone that ferries passengers around like a taxi.

Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO of Mercedes-Benz says the company plans to establish "urban air mobility" in megacities across the world, in addition to the present transportation options.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 12:40 pm

tags #Auto #Mercedes-Benz #Mercedes-Benz V Class #Technology #trends

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.