Auto Expo 2020: Mercedes launches V-Class Marco Polo; showcases MBUX system & Volocopter air taxi service

Mercedes-Benz spent the first day of the Auto Expo showcasing a lineup of vehicles as well as launching the fastest AMG ever in India. On the second day, the carmaker has given customers "home away from home".

Its new multi-utility vehicle (MUV), the Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco Polo, the company says is targeted towards celebrities and adventurous families who spend more time away from home.

The car has two variants -- the Marco Polo Camper and the Marco Polo Horizon. It gets a rear seat that extends out into a full-sized bed and a roof that raises to make room for two more people to sleep comfortably.

It also gets a folding table, a sink, and a cooking area -- with an LPG cylinder, all integrated into the car itself. The vehicle can be used and customised as per requirement.

The Camper is priced at Rs 1.46 crore; while Horizon starts at a price of Rs 1.38 crore. There is, at present, no other car in India that can rival the V-Class Marco Polo.

Mercedes also showcased what their MBUX system can do and spoke about the Volocopter, a drone that ferries passengers around like a taxi.

Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO of Mercedes-Benz says the company plans to establish "urban air mobility" in megacities across the world, in addition to the present transportation options.