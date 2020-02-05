Auto Expo 2020 | Mercedes-Benz launches GT 63 S AMG at Rs 2.42 crore; unveils new GLA, A-class limo

Mercedes-Benz on February 5 launched the GT 63 S AMG at Rs 2.42 crore (ex-showroom) in India, making it the second new model launch in this calendar year.

The GT 63 S AMG, four door coupe will be the fastest AMG on sale in India. It has a 4 litre engine belting out 689 hp of peak power 900nm of torque. The car can do 0-100 in 3.2 seconds and a top-speed of 315 km per hour.

"The year 2019 was full of challenges and learnings for us but was also a year of success. This year has begun on a high note after closing Q4 as the best ever. We introduced the EQ brand in India and showcased the EQC," Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

Production version of EQC, all electric vehicle and the first by Mercedes-Benz, will roll out in April this year.

Mercedes-Benz also showcased the all-new GLA and the A 35 4-Matic Limousine which is the entry point for AMG model range in India. All the models were displayed at the Auto Expo.

"GLA is open to take orders as well as the A-Class limo and the AMG A 35. We are confident that the A Class Limo will do realy well," added Schwenk.

The A-Class Limousine will be priced at about Rs 40 lakh and will be launched in June followed by the by A 35 AMG. The all-new GLA will make its way to Mercedes showrooms in October and wil be priced at Rs 43 lakh.

Despite severity in slowdown, Mercedes-Benz retained the top spot for the fifth consecutive year in luxury car sales in India. It recorded a fall of 11 percent to 13,786 units in 2019. In 2018, the Daimler-owned brand had sold 15,538 units.

In the October-December period (including festive days), Mercedes recorded a growth of 3.3 percent. During these three months the company launched three new models, G 350d, V-Class Elite and GLC. The company launched the GLE LWB in end January at Rs 74 lakh.