you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 06:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki unveils Ignis facelift

The Ignis is Maruti's entry-level hatchback in the Nexa network and since its launch in 2017, it just received a mild update in 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Maruti Suzuki on February 7 unveiled the facelifted 2020 Ignis at the Auto Expo 2020. Ignis is Maruti's entry-level hatchback and was launched in 2017 and had received a minor update last year.

In terms of design, the new Ignis gets all-new front and rear bumpers, both with faux skid plates and fresh grille. There's not a lot more that Maruti has done with the design, but they have added two new colour options, Turquoise Blue and Lucent Orange. They have also added three new dual-tone paint schemes – Nexa Blue and Black, Nexa Blue and Silver and Lucent Orange and black.

Mechanically, the Ignis now gets a BS-VI compliant K12 1.2-litre engine that produces the same power and torque figures as the outgoing model, i.e. 83 hp and 113 Nm. Transmission options continue to be a 5-speed manual and AMT.

The interior features continue to be the same, however, the 7-inch touchscreen unit now gets Maruti's SmartPlay Studio infotainment system that is capable of providing navigation as well as respond to voice commands. The S-Connect suite is also on offer with the Ignis as an option. The car gets auto climate control, rear parking camera and a 60:40 split rear seat.

Bookings for the Maruti Suzuki Ignis have begun at all Nexa dealerships and as for pricing, expect a small hike on the top-end variants. The Ignis faces competition from the likes of the Mahindra KUV100, the Ford Freestyle and Hyundai Santro.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 06:30 pm

tags #Auto #Maruti Suzuki #Maruti Suzuki Ignis #Technology #trends

