Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki premiers Futuro-e, targets to sell 1 million 'green cars'

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker announced an aggressive plan on February 5 to sell one million green cars over the next few years under its ‘Mission Green Million’.

The company will offer a bouquet of options for customers comprising CNG, hybrids and electric cars. With the launch of CNG in 2010 and Smart Hybrid in 2015, the company has cumulatively sold one million green vehicles in India

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said, “Mission Green Million is our commitment to bring advanced powertrain technologies for the Indian customers. S-CNG and Smart Hybrid technologies on Maruti Suzuki cars have seen huge acceptance by customers.”

The Delhi-based company showcased FUTURO-e, a stylish coupé SUV concept. Ayukawa added, “FUTURO-e is a design study. It presents possibilities of a new global design language for the SUV segment. The segment has recently seen a tremendous surge in popularity. A coupé styled SUV is a first from Maruti Suzuki stable and we are confident customers will like it.”

CONCEPT FUTURO-e is defined by its distinctive SUV-coupé silhouette and balanced proportions. The crisp geometric surfaces lend a bold yet stylish presence to CONCEPT FUTURO-e.

CONCEPT FUTURO-e features flexible swivel travel seats and console with blue and ivory high contrast color schemes for the interior. The car, Maruti claims, is future ready with a wide array of powertrain options like hybrid and pure electric vehicles.