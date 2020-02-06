App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 01:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Auto Expo 2020 | Maruti Suzuki launches 2020 BS-VI Vitara Brezza with progressive smart-hybrid tech

The lines seem more flowy now while the overall stance of the car hasn't changed. It still looks as imposing as the outgoing model. The new Brezza gets a fresh new headlamp and DRL that integrates neatly into the new grille. The bull bar and the faux skid plates at both ends are new too.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Maruti Suzuki, at the second day of the 2020, launched the BS-VI compliant Vitara Brezza. But apart from an engine update, it gets aesthetic upgrades too.

On the inside, the Brezza gets the company's Smartlay Studio with phone app connectivity as well as safety alerts along with what Maruti calls techno accents that are supposed to cater to the younger crowd.

Close

Mechanically, the Vitara Brezza now gets a BS-VI compliant 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine that puts out 103 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque. The Brezza also gets an automatic transmission powered by first-in-segment progressive smart hybrid technology. It gets an integrated starter generator and a lithium-ion battery.

While bookings for the car have already begun, the prices have yet to be announced.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 01:07 pm

tags #Auto #Maruti Suzuki #Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza #Technology #trends

