Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki Jimny to be showcased

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki is set to bring back one of its most iconic models, the Jimny at the Auto Expo, albeit in a new avatar.

The company will display a Japanese-imported Jimny at the Maruti Suzuki Pavilion at the Auto Expo. It is expected to be a research piece to analyse the customer’s response to the vehicle. Maruti Suzuki might launch the Jimny in the coming months based on the response it gets from the audience.

Currently, Suzuki is offering the Jimny in two variants in the international market. Among the two is the Jimny Sierra, which is a sub-4m utility vehicle and borrows its 1.5-litre diesel engine from the Ciaz and Ertiga that are on sale in India. This motor makes 100 PS of maximum power and 130 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. It also gets the AllGrip system which basically works as a 4X4 system sending power to all four wheels .

Maruti Suzuki should give the Jimny a premium price tag after its launch in India. However, it is yet to be confirmed by the company if the car will be assembled in India or imported entirely. Apart from the Jimny, Maruti Suzuki is also expected to launch the updated Vitara Brezza and the Ignis, as well as showcase the Futuro-e electric vehicle concept.