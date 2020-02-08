Auto Expo 2020 | Maruti showcases off-road vehicle Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki showcased the Suzuki Jimny, its off-road vehicle, at the Auto Expo 2020 on February 8.

The four-wheel-drive vehicle powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine has the power of 75 kW/6000 rpm and torque of 130 Nm/4000 rpm enabling it to negotiate difficult terrains, the company said.

The showcase was aimed at assessing the response of Indian customers to the fourth-generation model, Kenichi Ayukawa, MD & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said.

"Jimny has been developed on the basis of thorough research, assessing the expectations and requirements of professional users. With its compact design and off-road capabilities, the vehicle speaks volumes about Suzuki's engineering capabilities," he added.

Suzuki sells the Jimny across 194 countries.