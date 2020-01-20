App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2020 01:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Auto Expo 2020: Look out for these facelifted cars

The dates of Auto Expo are drawing closer and major automobile manufacturers are preparing to showcase their latest and upcoming products. The 15th edition of the Auto Expo is expected to host the following facelifted cars, which you should look out for.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Korean carmaker Hyundai will launch the facelifted Verna at Auto Expo 2020. The sedan gets updated cosmetics including a new grille, headlamps and taillamps. It is also expected to borrow Seltos’ 1.5-litre CRDI and VTVT powertrains. The new Verna should be priced at a premium over its current range. (Image: Moneycontrol)
1/5

Korean carmaker Hyundai will launch the facelifted Verna at Auto Expo 2020. The sedan gets updated cosmetics including a new grille, headlamps and taillamps. It is also expected to borrow Seltos’ 1.5-litre CRDI and VTVT powertrains. The new Verna should be priced at a premium over its current range. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Hyundai will also be updating the Tucson with a facelift, along with upgrades such as a prominent cascading grille, redesigned bumpers, LED headlamps and new alloy wheels. The interior has also been updated with a floating infotainment system, along with minor aesthetic changes. Hyundai is also expected to update the current two-litre petrol and diesel engine options to BSVI compliance. The SUV is expected to be launched in late 2020. (Image: Moneycontrol)
2/5

Hyundai will also be updating the Tucson with a facelift, along with upgrades such as a prominent cascading grille, redesigned bumpers, LED headlamps and new alloy wheels. The interior has also been updated with a floating infotainment system, along with minor aesthetic changes. Hyundai is also expected to update the current two-litre petrol and diesel engine options to BSVI compliance. The SUV is expected to be launched in late 2020. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Maruti Suzuki is expected to update the Vitara Brezza with a facelift. It should give the sub-4m SUV a new twin-slat chrome grille, dual barrel headlamps and a tweaked front bumper. It is also expected to receive either a BSVI-compliant, 1.2-litre or a 1.5-litre petrol engine along with minor cabin updates. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
3/5

Maruti Suzuki is expected to update the Vitara Brezza with a facelift. It should give the sub-4m SUV a new twin-slat chrome grille, dual barrel headlamps, and a tweaked front bumper. It is also expected to receive either a BSVI-compliant, 1.2-litre or a 1.5-litre petrol engine along with minor cabin updates. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

The company should also launch the facelifted Ignis at the Auto Expo. It should get a cosmetic overhaul, which includes a new chrome clad grille. It is also expected to receive a new Smartplay infotainment system, though it should carry forward its K12B, 1.2-litre petrol engine with BSVI-compliance. (Image: Moneycontrol)
4/5

The company should also launch the facelifted Ignis at the Auto Expo. It should get a cosmetic overhaul, which includes a new chrome-clad grille. It is also expected to receive a new Smartplay infotainment system, though it should carry forward its K12B, 1.2-litre petrol engine with BSVI-compliance. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Czech carmaker Skoda is also gearing up to launch the Superb with a facelift and a BSVI-compliant powertrain. The company has confirmed that it will only offer a two-litre, turbocharged petrol engine which makes 190PS of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. The interior gets a fully digital instrument cluster as well as a 9.2-inch infotainment system. (Image: Skoda)
5/5

Czech carmaker Skoda is also gearing up to launch the Superb with a facelift and a BSVI-compliant powertrain. The company has confirmed that it will only offer a two-litre, turbocharged petrol engine which makes 190PS of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. The interior gets a fully digital instrument cluster as well as a 9.2-inch infotainment system. (Image: Skoda)

First Published on Jan 20, 2020 01:26 pm

tags #Auto #Auto Expo #Hyundai #Hyundai Tucson #Hyundai Verna #Maruti Suzuki #Maruti Suzuki Ignis #Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza #Skoda #Skoda Superb #Technology #trends

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.