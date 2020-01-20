Auto Expo 2020: Look out for these facelifted cars

The dates of Auto Expo are drawing closer and major automobile manufacturers are preparing to showcase their latest and upcoming products. The 15th edition of the Auto Expo is expected to host the following facelifted cars, which you should look out for.
Korean carmaker Hyundai will launch the facelifted Verna at Auto Expo 2020. The sedan gets updated cosmetics including a new grille, headlamps and taillamps. It is also expected to borrow Seltos’ 1.5-litre CRDI and VTVT powertrains. The new Verna should be priced at a premium over its current range. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Hyundai will also be updating the Tucson with a facelift, along with upgrades such as a prominent cascading grille, redesigned bumpers, LED headlamps and new alloy wheels. The interior has also been updated with a floating infotainment system, along with minor aesthetic changes. Hyundai is also expected to update the current two-litre petrol and diesel engine options to BSVI compliance. The SUV is expected to be launched in late 2020. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Maruti Suzuki is expected to update the Vitara Brezza with a facelift. It should give the sub-4m SUV a new twin-slat chrome grille, dual barrel headlamps, and a tweaked front bumper. It is also expected to receive either a BSVI-compliant, 1.2-litre or a 1.5-litre petrol engine along with minor cabin updates. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
The company should also launch the facelifted Ignis at the Auto Expo. It should get a cosmetic overhaul, which includes a new chrome-clad grille. It is also expected to receive a new Smartplay infotainment system, though it should carry forward its K12B, 1.2-litre petrol engine with BSVI-compliance. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Czech carmaker Skoda is also gearing up to launch the Superb with a facelift and a BSVI-compliant powertrain. The company has confirmed that it will only offer a two-litre, turbocharged petrol engine which makes 190PS of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. The interior gets a fully digital instrument cluster as well as a 9.2-inch infotainment system. (Image: Skoda)
First Published on Jan 20, 2020 01:26 pm