Auto Expo 2020: Look out for these facelifted cars

Hyundai will also be updating the Tucson with a facelift, along with upgrades such as a prominent cascading grille, redesigned bumpers, LED headlamps and new alloy wheels. The interior has also been updated with a floating infotainment system, along with minor aesthetic changes. Hyundai is also expected to update the current two-litre petrol and diesel engine options to BSVI compliance. The SUV is expected to be launched in late 2020. (Image: Moneycontrol)