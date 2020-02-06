Auto Expo 2020 LIVE updates: Piaggio showcases SXR 160 Moto Scooter, Elettrica e-scooter

Live now
Feb 06, 2020 10:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Evolet at Auto Expo 2020 Latest Updates: Evolet unveils helmet that purifies air as you breathe.
Piaggio at Auto Expo 2020 Latest Updates: Piaggio also confirmed that a smaller, 125cc version of the SXR 160 will make it to the market, but it will miss out on a few features to keep costs down.
Olectra at Auto Expo Latest Updates: Olectra states their electric buses have covered over one crore km in total. Stating that their new bus will be a metro-on-wheels' the company is planning to put a minium of 1,000 electric buses on Indian streets before 2020 ends.
Piaggio at Auto Expo 2020 Latest Updates: Piaggio has also unveiled their electric scooter, the Vespa Elettrica. The company claims the e-scooter can do 100 km on a full charge and has confirmed an India launch.
Piaggio at Auto Expo 2020 Latest Updates: The Aprilia SXR 160 is scheduled for launch in Q3 of 2020 with bookings starting in August. The scooter will be available in four colours - Red, Blue, Black and White.
Piaggio at Auto Expo 2020 Latest Updates: Aprillia has just debuted their next entrant into the Indian market, the SXR 160 Moto Scooter. Piaggio says they will be starting a new category of scooters in the country and that the SXR 160 has been in development for two years.
Auto Expo Latest Updates: Today's day will have showings from the likes of Piaggio, Olectra, Evolet, Hero and Okinawa, some names from yesterday's lineup will also make an appearance today. Volkswagen, Maruti Suzuki, Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai are scheduled to show off something new during the course of the second Auto Expo day as well.
Auto Expo Latest Updates: Today is the second day of the 2020 Auto and there are some big events scheduled for today. Yesterday's day was packed with some huge launches and today promises to be more about the electric space.