Auto Expo 2020 Live Updates: Suzuki launches BS-VI range of motorcycles

Feb 05, 2020 11:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Suzuki Motorcycle India Latest Updates: The Suzuki Gixxer series of bikes have been launched in their new BS-VI forms and gets updated exhaust systems as well as ECS. The intruder too gets updated with a new exhaust and ECS for compliance. Both bikes will go on sale in March, 2020.
Suzuki Motorcycle India Latest Updates: Suzuki launches the BS-VI-compliant bikes including the Gixxer and Gixxer SF bikes and Access 125.
Kia Motors Latest Updates: The Kia Sonet gets upmarket features such as a Bose sound system, 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, remote start and ventilated seats. The compact SUV is expected to be launch in the second half of 2020.
Kia Motors Latest Updates: Kia Carnival launched at a starting price of Rs 24.96 lakh
Kia Motors Latest Updates: Kia shows off the latest Sonet concept. And as everyone thought, there are no door handles. It is a compact SUV that will be sold first in the Indian markets and then the rest of the world.
MG Motor India Latest Updates: Here's the MG Marvel X electric SUV
MG Motor India Latest Updates: MG India is getting ready to show off a number of cars including a sedan, a hatchback and an electric car.
Hyundai Tuscon Auto Expo Live Latest Updates: It gets additional features like Panoramic sunroof, powered seats and a lot more.
Hyundai Tuscon Auto Expo Live Latest Updates: Hyundai has just launched the 2020 Tuscon. It gets a cascading grille, penta project headlamps as well as LED tail lights. On the interior, it gets Hyundai's latest iBlue connected car tech. The engine too has been updated to the latest BS-VI compliant 2-litre petrol and diesel motors.
Tata Motors also unveiled two new commercial vehicles - the Tata Prima truck and the BS-VI compliant Tata Winger van.