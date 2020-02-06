Auto Expo 2020 | Hyundai unveils all-new Creta, launch in March

Hyundai Motor India, the country's second-largest carmaker, on February 6 unveiled the all-new Creta at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida

The new Creta is one of 13 models on display at the Auto Expo. The company had launched the Tucson on February 5 at Rs Rs 18.76 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

The new Creta will share BSVI powertrain options, 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit, which is seen on the Kia Seltos as well. Hyundai has not revealed the prices of the Creta yet.

The new Creta gets a panoramic sunroof and the latest version of its Blue Link connected car technology. Hyundai has completely overhauled the styling of the Creta to give it a more urban and muscled look.

S S Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India said, "With Venue, Kona and Tucson Hyundai has the youngest SUV line up in India. The new Creta is ready to lead a new life of dominance in the SUV space. Our R&D centre developed specially for the Indian market. We would be launching the Creta in March."

The new model will continue to compete against the segment best-seller Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Renault Capture, Mahindra Scorpio, Nissan Kicks and the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Vision IN.

Slightly bigger SUVs such as Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Mahindra XUV 500 and the Jeep Compass are priced close to the Creta.

After the launch of the Seltos in the middle of 2019 sales of the Creta has come down to about 8,300 units a month from more than 10,000 units earlier. Kia witnessed 15,000 units sales of the Seltos in recent months.