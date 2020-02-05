App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 10:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Auto Expo 2020 | Hyundai launches Tucson premium SUV at Rs 18.76 lakh

The Korean car brand launched the Tucson premium SUV, which is its second SUV with internet connectivity in India

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Hyundai Motor India, the country’s second largest carmaker, showcased 13 cars and future technologies and concepts at the Auto Expo 2020 under the theme  ‘Freedom in Future Mobility’.

The Korean car brand launched the Tucson premium SUV, which is its second SUV with internet connectivity in India. Priced at Rs 18.76 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai), the SUV will be available with a choice of two engines, a petrol and diesel, with the option of manual and automatic drivetrain.

The 2.0 litre petrol version generates peak power of 155ps while the 2.2 litre diesel version clocks peak power of 185ps.

Among the products showcased were the electric SUV Kona and the Nexo FCEV, the connected SUV Hyundai Venue and the new Elantra.

"Le Fil Rouge (HDC-1) concept debuted at the Auto Expo. It marks a new era for Hyundai design and providing a glimpse of its future design cues," the company said.

Other purely concept vehicles were Hyundai Kite, which is a two-seater dune buggy concept vehicle that converts into a single-seater jet ski, and the Hyundai Walking Car Concept: Elevate.

Elevate is the first ultimate mobility vehicle (UMV), blending technology found in electric cars and robots, which allows it to traverse terrain beyond the limitations of even the most capable off-road vehicle.

Hyundai clocked a fall of 8.5 percent year-on-year during the April-December period to 376,997 units. This was better than the industry that fell 16 percent to 2.11 million units during the same period, according to data shared by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

First Published on Feb 5, 2020 10:17 am

tags #Auto #Auto Expo 2020 #Business #Hyundai #Technology

