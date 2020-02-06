App
Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 11:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Auto Expo 2020 | Evolet India unveils Raptor e-scooter & Hawk e-motorcycle

Evolet's models -- Polo, Pony, Derby, Falcon, Hawk, Raptor -- are priced between Rs 44,000 to Rs 1,40,000. It even has a all-terrain vehicle Warrior, priced at Rs 1,50,000

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Evolet India, a Gurugram-based startup engaged in the manufacturing of electric vehicles, has unveiled the Raptor electric maxi scooter and the Hawk electric motorcycle at Auto Expo 2020.

The Raptor has a 72V battery and a charging time of three-to-four hours. It has a range of 150 km on a full charge and a top speed of 100 km per hours.

Also in the pipeline is the performance electric motorcycle Hawk. The Hawk has a range of 100 km and a top-speed of 120 km per hour. It also requires three-to-four hours to charge its 72V battery.

Evolet's models -- Polo, Pony, Derby, Falcon, Hawk, Raptor  -- are priced between Rs 44,000 to Rs 1,40,000. It even has a all-terrain vehicle Warrior, priced at Rs 1,50,000.

The mileage range of its e-scooters are 65-90 km to a full charge.

Evolet is phasing out its investments and has allocated around Rs 150 crore for its two wheeler division and Rs 300 crore for the e-bus division to support its pan India operations and production. It has a employee strength of 200 in its R&D department.

Evolet's manufacturing facilities are situated in Haryana, Hyderabad and Chennai. It offers 13 products in various segments. Its Bilaspur, Haryana facility has a built-up area of 1.4 lakh square feet, with manufacturing capacity of 3.5 lakh two-wheelers per annum.

The Hyderabad and Chennai facility, spread over 2 lakh sq ft, too are fully-equipped to produce 1,500 buses per annum.

 

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 11:27 am

tags #Auto #Auto Expo 2020 #Business #Technology

