App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 10:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Auto Expo 2020 | Aprilia to launch SXR160 in Q2, unveils Vespa Electrica to take on Bajaj Chetak

The SXR160 will be available in blue, red, white and black colour options from July onwards. Bookings, however, will commence from August

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Italian two-wheeler brand Aprilia has unveiled the SXR160, a power scooter, at Auto Expo 2020, to add to its fledgling line up of scooters.

The SXR160 will be get the option of two engines: 160cc and 125cc. The 160cc will make the SXR160 the scooter with the biggest engine in India.

Piaggio, the mother company of Aprilia, said the SXR160 will get three valve, fuel injection technology and twin LED headlamps with daytime running lights. Aprilia is already the manufacturer of the biggest engine seen on a scooter, i.e. SR150.

Close

The SXR160 will be available in blue, red, white and black colour options from July onwards. Bookings, however, will commence from August.

related news

The 125cc version of the scooter will compete against the TVS Ntroq 125, Suzuki Access 125, Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Burgman Street, Honda Grazia and the Hero Destini 125.

Vespa EV

Also on display at the Auto Expo was the Vespa Electrica, the electrified version of the popular Vespa scooter. Though the Italian brand intends to bring this to India it has not revealed any launch time details.

The Vespa Electrica looks very similar to the Bajaj Chetak, which was been launched by Bajaj Auto in January. The Electrica that is sold in Europe has a ride range of 100 km to a full charge while a better version gives a mileage of 200 km.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 10:15 am

tags #Aprilia #Auto #Auto Expo 2020 #Business #Technology

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.