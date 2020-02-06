Auto Expo 2020 | Aprilia to launch SXR160 in Q2, unveils Vespa Electrica to take on Bajaj Chetak

Italian two-wheeler brand Aprilia has unveiled the SXR160, a power scooter, at Auto Expo 2020, to add to its fledgling line up of scooters.

The SXR160 will be get the option of two engines: 160cc and 125cc. The 160cc will make the SXR160 the scooter with the biggest engine in India.

Piaggio, the mother company of Aprilia, said the SXR160 will get three valve, fuel injection technology and twin LED headlamps with daytime running lights. Aprilia is already the manufacturer of the biggest engine seen on a scooter, i.e. SR150.

The SXR160 will be available in blue, red, white and black colour options from July onwards. Bookings, however, will commence from August.

The 125cc version of the scooter will compete against the TVS Ntroq 125, Suzuki Access 125, Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Burgman Street, Honda Grazia and the Hero Destini 125.

Also on display at the Auto Expo was the Vespa Electrica, the electrified version of the popular Vespa scooter. Though the Italian brand intends to bring this to India it has not revealed any launch time details.

The Vespa Electrica looks very similar to the Bajaj Chetak, which was been launched by Bajaj Auto in January. The Electrica that is sold in Europe has a ride range of 100 km to a full charge while a better version gives a mileage of 200 km.