Auto Expo 2020: 5 promising sub-4 metre SUVs that made their debut

A plethora of sub-4-metre SUVs made their presence felt at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020 in Delhi. With a seven new models, the segment got a huge boost in its diversity.

Maruti Suzuki debuted in the electric vehicle (EV) segment with the Futuro-E concept, which made its global debut at the expo. It falls under the SUV coupe category, gets a bold Suzuki logo in the front, connected headlamps and a swoopy design. Its interior is equipped with swivel seats and a centrally placed, fully digital instrument cluster.

South Korean car maker Kia showcased its Sonet concept in India. It will be Kia India’s third offering and could be launched by July 2020. It is expected to borrow the Hyundai Venue’s platform and could also its powertrain options. The company is expected to reveal its details as its launch approaches.

Indian automobile manufacturer Tata Motors revealed an almost production-ready HBX SUV at the event. It poses as an amalgamation of other models in the company’s line-up and features design cues from the Harrier as well as the Nexon. It gets its steering wheel, infotainment system and the climate control knobs from the Altroz. It is also expected to borrow the premium hatchback’s BSVI-compliant, 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol motor. It makes 86PS of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque and is offered with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Mahindra & Mahindra unveiled the fully electric counterpart of the XUV300 — that is almost close to production. It is called the eXUV300 and gets new headlamps, a redone grille and tweaked tail lamps. Its interior is equipped with a prominent infotainment system and a large multi-info display. Its technical specifications should be revealed by the company closer to its launch.

Mahindra also debuted a sportier variant of the XUV300 — the XUV300 Sportz. It gets a brand new, BSVI-compliant, 1.2-litre turbocharged GDI engine that makes 130PS of maximum power and 230Nm of peak torque. It also gets cosmetic changes to differentiate it from the standard model and is expected to be launched soon.