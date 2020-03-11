Auto dealers can get rid of BS 4 stocks even after deadline: Here is how

While automakers have been steadfastly reducing stocks of Bharat Stage IV (BS 4) vehicles, their dealers fear losses if any of the inventory remains after the deadline, which is just three weeks away.

Fortunately, dealers have a rather unique option up their sleeve.

If there are any unsold BS 4 stocks by end of March, dealers can convert them into pre-owned cars and sell them to new car buyers at BS 4 prices. BS 6 version of these vehicles could be available, too, but at a significantly higher price. The average jump in prices due to BS 6 is between 10 to 15 percent.

A senior executive of one of India’s largest carmakers said, “The most prudent thing for the dealer to do with the BS 4 car after April 1 is to register it as a used car before selling it. It might fetch a little lower than a first-hand (new) BS 4 could but the customer gets a fully new car with zero kilometers clocked.”

These cars can be registered either under an individual or a firm. And, this strategy works because there is no ban on selling second-hand BS4 vehicles.

Passenger carmakers have switched to BS 6 almost entirely and, therefore, claim to have very little or no BS 4 stock within the distribution channel (factory+transit+dealership+sub-dealers).

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki, for instance, had only 2,000 BS 4 cars at the start of March. With its first BS 6 car having debuted in April 2019, the company shut BS 4 production in February before switching completely to BS 6. Hyundai, Tata Motors, Mahindra are at various stages of the transition.

While carmakers seem to be in line with their stock reduction plans, truck and bus makers are off the mark. Despite dramatically curtailing production in January and February, more than 10,000 BS 4 commercial vehicles are estimated to be there in the market.

But, dealers of commercial vehicles are also preparing to adopt the same strategy as their passenger vehicle counterparts.

“Companies have different strategies to work with and the possibility of scrapping brand new BS 4 vehicles is quite less. We are encouraging the dealers to pick up BS 4 vehicles, register them and have a second sale. The dealer will have a huge arbitrage selling it to a customer who will value the BS 4 product because the BS 6 is going to be so expensive. There are financiers who are willing to fund those vehicles too. It’s a win-win for all”, said a senior executive with one of the top five commercial vehicle manufacturers.

While two-wheeler manufacturers - whose dealers are also having BS 4 stocks on their books - were not available for comment, there is wide expectations of them using the same method to liquidate inventory. By the end of January, the two-wheeler dealers association reported stocks of about a month, more than half of which were made of BS 4 models.

“The last 14 months has seen the one of its toughest times in auto sales. FADA (Federation of Automobile Dealers Association) has therefore requested our OEMs through SIAM that any BS-IV vehicle billed further which are not against specific customer orders, to be on returnable basis to avoid financial loss to our members,” said a statement from FADA.

The BS 4 stocks cannot be upgraded to BS 6 and manufacturers would refrain from exporting them due to regulatory limitations in export markets, costs of homologation, increased marketing and sales spends and the fact that there are countries who have not upgraded to BS 4 yet.