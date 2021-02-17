Auto dealer’s body to start study on dealer satisfaction

The study will serve to understand and quantify dealer expectations from vehicle manufacturers.

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), the apex dealer lobby body, has initiated an annual dealer satisfaction study in association with Premon Asia, a Singapore-based consumer-insight led consulting and advisory firm.

The study will also identify gaps that impact vehicle manufacturer-dealer partnership across all key business aspects and identify how dealers foresee the evolving automotive retail business.

“This will be the most in-depth study that we are going to take in next few months. The study will have a good demographic mix coupled with urban and rural balance. We are excited to release the final report by end of June’21. I am confident that the survey will act as our report card to manufacturers and will enable to highlight best practices as well as close the gaps wherever possible," said Vinkesh Gulati, President, FADA.

Gulati also said automotive demand has continued to remain healthy despite the price hike carried out by vehicle makers, leading to extending waiting period for certain models. The waiting period has only become worse over the past few months due to shortage of semiconductors that are used by manufacturers in vehicles.

A healthy demand and low supplies from manufacturers have led to unusually low inventory levels at dealerships which at the end of January stood at 10-15 days for passenger vehicles (PV) and 30-35 days for two-wheelers. The average inventory for PVs is 35-40 days, while for two-wheelers it is 50-55 days.