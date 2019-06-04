Auto body raises concerns about BS-VI fuel availability

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the industry's apex lobby body, raised concerns over Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) fuel being unavailable before the government stated timeline of April 01, 2020.

The body recently held several meetings with the government to apprise them about production and cost challenges related to the transition to BS-VI standard from the present BS-IV standard.

The auto industry pleaded to advance the supply date of BS-VI fuel by three months to January 2020. This would help in smoother ramp down in BS-IV grade vehicle production and ramp up in BS-VI grade vehicles. But, the government has so far not paid heed.

"We had several meetings with the government and we will hold more meetings with the new government as well. The official line from them is that they are sticking to the April 1, 2020 deadline which we requested to be advanced to January," Rajan Wadhera, president auto sector, Mahindra & Mahindra said.

As per a Supreme Court order, no BS-IV grade vehicles would be sold post-March 31, 2020 as, after April 1, 2020, only BS-VI vehicles will be sold. To this, vehicle makers argued that only production and not sales are in their control. Any BS-IV vehicle not sold before the deadline will be scrapped.

"It is not possible for us to manufacture and store BS-VI vehicles because the volumes will be very large. We cannot sell BS-VI before April 1, 2020, because there will be no fuel available before that date. That is why we are asking the government to advance the date of fuel supply to at least January," Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, M&M stated.

While petrol-powered BS-VI vehicles can run on BS-IV grade fuel, diesel-powered BS-VI vehicles cannot run on BS-IV grade diesel. Lower grade fuel in the BS-VI engine can severely damage its parts, Goenka added.

"BS-IV will choke the BS-VI engine, which is why it is necessary to have the BS-VI fuel pan India at once," Goenka said. M&M is the largest manufacturer of diesel-powered passenger vehicles in the country.

Some manufacturers have already launched BS-VI ready vehicles but only with petrol engines. For instance, Honda’s Civic and CRV are BS-VI. Maruti Suzuki launched BS-VI version of the Alto.

Another area of concern for auto industry is the timeline for production of BS-IV grade vehicles as companies are to provide production estimates to parts suppliers at least three to five months in advance.

"In October-November we have to inform the suppliers of how many BS-IV and BS-VI vehicles we are going to produce before March 31, 2020. They too have to tune their production accordingly," Goenka shared.

Continued uncertainty over the availability of BS-VI fuel before the deadline will make it difficult for manufacturers to align production.