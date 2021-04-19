Audi unveils A6 e-tron concept sedan at Auto Shanghai 2021

Audi A6 e-tron unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2021

Audi has just unveiled its new A6 e-tron concept sedan at the Shanghai Auto show. This car claims to offer up to 700 km in range from a full charge.

The new A6 e-tron is, obviously, a fully electric car and is based on a new platform called the Premium Platform Electric. This new platform is expected to underpin Audi’s future electric cars as well.

In terms of design, the A6 e-tron is a sportback. This means a long sloping rear roofline that merges directly into the tail gate. The car also gets a long hood and a signature octagonal grille, but this time the grille is fully closed up. Large air intakes flank the grille and sleek angular headlamps sit directly above these. At the rear, Audi has used a new generation of OLED elements to light connect the tail lamps. This is capable of some very cool looking 3D effects which may be customisable.

Powering the new e-tron will be a dual-motor set-up capable of 469 PS of maximum power and 800 Nm of peak torque. The 100 kWh battery pack can be charged by a 270 kW DC fast charger and can be juiced up to 300 km in range in just 10 minutes. The company claims the A6 e-tron will be able to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in under seven seconds but the top-spec model will be capable of achieving a time of less than 4 seconds.

There is absolutely no word on when, or even if, this concept will make it to reality. If it does though, we just hope that it’s not too far off into the future.