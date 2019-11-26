App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2019 07:03 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Audi strikes deal with workers to slash 9,500 jobs

'The resulting savings of around 6 billion euros will secure the strategic operating profit margin corridor of 9 to 11% and will be invested in projects of the future such as electrification and digitalisation,' the company said in a statement.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Audi on November 26 announced a major restructuring scheme, slashing around 9,500 jobs until 2025 in an effort to adopt production to the e-mobility era and achieve billion-euro cost savings.

"The resulting savings of around 6 billion euros will secure the strategic operating profit margin corridor of 9 to 11% and will be invested in projects of the future such as electrification and digitalisation," the company said in a statement.

Audi said that the cost savings would be achieved by 2029.

Close
 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 26, 2019 06:50 pm

tags #Audi #Auto #Business #Technology

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.