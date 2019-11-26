Audi strikes deal with workers to slash 9,500 jobs

'The resulting savings of around 6 billion euros will secure the strategic operating profit margin corridor of 9 to 11% and will be invested in projects of the future such as electrification and digitalisation,' the company said in a statement.
Audi on November 26 announced a major restructuring scheme, slashing around 9,500 jobs until 2025 in an effort to adopt production to the e-mobility era and achieve billion-euro cost savings.
Audi said that the cost savings would be achieved by 2029.
First Published on Nov 26, 2019 06:50 pm