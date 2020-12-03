Audi RS Q8 Review: A Lamborghini at nearly half the price

Audi RS Q8 is also a fantastic super-SUV that is brutally fast, hugely comfortable and even practical.

The first question a car enthusiast is likely to ask about the Audi RS Q8 is “Basically, isn’t it a bargain Lamborghini Urus?” The answer to that is both straightforward “Yes, it is” and… not, because despite their many similarities - none surprising, since it's owned by Volkswagen, which also owns Porsche – the two have quite distinct character traits.

They share a platform, an engine, a transmission, and an all-wheel drive system, however, while the Lambo was built to be a hardcore sports car, the RS Q8 has some of those scalpel edges rounded off, both in terms of design and performance. Still, it’s not very far off in either department.

For example, it’s now the fastest SUV around the famous Nurburgring race track in Germany, the gold standard for evaluating a car’s handling and performance. This record will shortly be broken by some other car (they always are), but it’s still no mean feat.

On second thought, the RS Q8 does look like a huge sports car, in its own right. Its huge grille has large air intakes on its flanks to better cool the massive 4-litre, V8 twin turbo petrol engine under its expansive bonnet, and Audi has taken the standard Q8 and added some ‘edge’ to it, quite literally – there are sharp creases to be found everywhere. The wheels are simply massive – 23-inchers that completely fill up the arches, with equally huge disc brakes in them to provide stopping power. There’s also a blacked-out theme going on that adds no small measure of menace to the car.

The cabin exhibits the same theme – lots of stealthy black, with judicious touches of red stitching on the seats, gear lever and steering wheel, and a very high quality of finish, as is to be expected at this level (you can also choose various ambient lighting colours). On that meaty steering wheel is an RS button, which you can program to instantly switch between two different modes of driving.

Fire the car up, find a long enough stretch of road, floor the accelerator, and prepare to be pinned right back into your seat by the G forces – the RS Q8 is essentially a relentless wall of brutal acceleration in 4-wheel form. The engine puts out 591 bhp and 81 kgm of torque, and you feel every single one of those numbers as the RS Q8 absolutely rockets from standstill to 100 kph in 3.7 seconds. It’ll keep going on to a top speed of 305 kph if you have the guts for it, and preferably if you know the police well.

The noise coming out of the exhausts during this whole process is epic, too – hair-on-end stuff. The 8-speed automatic transmission is an able ally, shifting smoothly and efficiently, aided by a 48V mild-hybrid system that adds a little extra kick. Mind you, the RS Q8 is just as happy in city traffic, burbling along without a complaint.

Once you encounter a series of corners, prepare to be amazed by the car’s (relative) agility. It’s not a Porsche Cayenne Coupe, but still, you can take bends at ridiculous speeds and be safe in the knowledge that you’ll come through totally unscathed. The steering and brake feedback are both a little muted, but they’re both so efficient that they make up for that lack of a violent edge. The all-wheel drive and all-wheel steering systems keep the car glued to the road, and the presence of a sport differential means that you can even get its rear end to dance, if you like.

Sports cars of any sort usually sacrifice ride quality for handling, and the RS Q8’s huge wheels will make you believe that the ride will be bone-shattering – but perish the thought. A beautifully tuned suspension setup ensures that most bumps are soaked up; if you’re in the mood, you can even set it at its highest ‘offroad’ mode and head off the road. A middle setting, ‘allroad’ is the best all-rounder, providing comfort as well as handling sharpness.

To come back to the Urus question, yes, the RS Q8 offers nearly everything the Lamborghini does at almost half the price, and yes, it’s a fantastic super-SUV that is brutally fast, hugely comfortable and even practical.

If you’ve got just over Rs 2 crore lying around, there aren’t too many better ways to spend it. Me? I’d buy an Urus in a fantasy world, but that’s another story.