Last Updated : Oct 03, 2020 04:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Audi R8 Green Hell special edition unveiled; only 50 units to be available worldwide

The name, as we all know, is basically a shout out at the Nordschleife (North Loop) configuration of the track very famously called the green hell.

Moneycontrol News
Tribute to the successful R8 LMS: the Audi R8 Green Hell (Dynamic photo, Colour: Tioman green)
Tribute to the successful R8 LMS: the Audi R8 Green Hell (Dynamic photo, Colour: Tioman green)

To pay tribute to the R LMS GT car that won the Nürburgring 24 Hours five times, Audi has launched a limited special edition R8, called the Green Hell.

The name, as we all know, is basically a shout out at the Nordschleife (North Loop) configuration of the track very famously called the green hell. The car gets mainly cosmetic updates and will be limited to just 50 units worldwide.

In terms of changes, the R8 Green Hell receives a special dark green paint scheme which customers can also opt out of in place of black, white or grey.

It gets a matte black finish, including parts of the bonnet, the A-pillars as well as parts of the rear end.

The doors receive transparent numbers similar to those on racing cars, matte black highlights on the sills, diffuser, rear view mirrors as well as the spoiler. The car also features 20-inch rims with red accents.

The mechanicals of the Green Hell, however, remain unchanged from the R8 Performance variant. It gets the same 5.2-litre naturally aspirated engine capable of 620 PS of power.

Transmission is handled by a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic along with Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system. 0-100 km/h can be achieved in 3.1 seconds.

The facelifted Audi R8 was initially supposed to arrive at our shores back in 2019, but has been delayed. Seeing as the Green Hell is based on that car, there are bleak chances that it will make an India debut.

The pre-facelifted Audi R8 was sold in India till 2019 at a price of Rs 3.2 crore.
