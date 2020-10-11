Audi Q8 ‘Celebration’ variant launched at Rs 98.98 lakh

Audi has just launched a new Celebration variant of the Q8 SUV. Priced at Rs 33 lakh less than the Technology variant, the Celebration is now the SUV’s entry-level trim.

The Celebration gets just a few changes despite the steep price difference. For one, the Celebration doesn’t get adaptive air suspension like Technology. It also misses out on the premium Bang and Olufsen audio system and Audi’s comfort key. On the outside as well, the only difference is the 19-inch rims instead of the 20 and 21-inches.

Mechanically, there are no changes to the car. It gets 3-litre V8 petrol with a 48V mild-hybrid system capable of producing 340 PS and 500 Nm of torque. Four-wheel-drive with Audi’s Quattro system comes standard and transmission is handled by an 8-speed torque converter.

The Q8 still gets a lot of the premium features, however. Matrix LED headlamps with dynamic indicators, dual-touchscreen control system, Virtual cockpit, 10-speaker Audi sound system, wireless charging, panoramic sunroof and various driving aids are all available on the Celebration trim.

However, even while all exterior and interior paint schemes are available on the Celebration, it misses out on customisability.

The Audi Q8 Celebration trim is priced at Rs 98.98 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and goes up against rivals such as the Porsche Cayenne Coupe, BMW X6 and the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4Matic+.