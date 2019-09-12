Audi Q7 Black Edition launches at Rs 82.15 lakh

Audi launched the Black Edition of its flagship SUV the Audi Q7, priced at Rs 82.15 lakh on August 11.

Audi Black Edition is a particular package of special cosmetic additions chosen to enhance the look of a number of its models.

With only 100 units of the car rolled out, the Q7 Black Edition comes with features such as radiator grille frame and struts in Titanium black gloss, among others, a release said.