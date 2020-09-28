Audi Q5 Sportback unveiled, gets modern tech and engine options: Check features, specs

Based on the recently unveiled Q5, Audi has also unveiled the Q5 Sportback, a sportier take on the Q5 SUV. With its new coupe-like bodywork, the Q5 also gets a range of engine options and very modern tech.

The Q5 Sportback, like the name suggests, gets a sportier coupe design with the roof sloping downwards towards the rear. The tailgate also has a built-in spoiler and silver accents and a chrome strip to connect the tail lamps.

The front, just like the standard Q5, gets a single-frame grille and large air vents in the front bumper to add to the coupe stance of the car. The same silver treatment as the rear is also given to the front bumper and side skirts.

Audi has also given customers the choice between 21 wheel options ranging from 18-inchers all the way to 21-inch rims.

The Q5 Sportback will be offered with a 2-litre turbo-diesel engine at launch. This makes 204 PS and 400 Nm and is mated to a 7-Speed S-tronic DCT gearbox and Quattro all-wheel-drive. It also features mild-hybrid tech that cuts off the engine while the car coasts.

Other features include a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a multi-function steering wheel. It also gets connected-car tech with swarm intelligence that aids with various features like data about road, weather conditions, road accidents and even free parking spots.

The standard Audi Q5 is headed for Indian shores by May 2021 and while there is no official word on an Indian Sportback, its rivals, the BMW X4 and the Mercedes GLC Coupe, are sold in India.