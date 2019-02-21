App
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Audi Q4 e-tron concept teased ahead of Geneva Motor Show debut

The digital rendition of the electric SUV highlight crossover-like styling, low roofline and an aggressive stance.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Audi is showcasing its compact SUV study with electric drive at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. The Audi Q4 e-tron concept provides a glimpse of the next stage of Audi electric mobility and is due to be presented as a volume-production vehicle in late 2020/early 2021.
German automotive giant Audi has teased the world with glimpses of its upcoming electric SUV, the Q4 e-tron. Releasing sketches ahead of the Geneva Motor Show next month, Audi has piqued the interest of people worldwide, calling it “a glimpse of the next stage of Audi electric mobility”.

The digital rendition of the electric SUV highlight crossover-like styling, low roofline and an aggressive stance. It also shows the massive wheels, Audi’s signature grille which decks the e-tron and e-tron GT as well as sleek, arrow-like headlamps.

Audi’s design ideas of the inside of Q4 e-tron also show some classic e-tron derivation. Large digital screens acting as infotainment and instrument consoles, accompanied by a touch-sensitive interface in place of the usual buttons and knobs are expected to be present in the production-ready version. It would also be safe to assume that Audi would be including an updated version of the Virtual Cockpit system present in the current-gen Audis.

Apart from the digital sketches, however, Audi has not revealed any other information about the e-SUV. It is unlikely that Audi will unravel any more details before the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, which is set to begin on March 5.

First Published on Feb 21, 2019 12:44 pm

