MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Audi launches entry-level variant of A-4 sedan, priced at Rs 39.99 lakh

Audi A4 Premium is an addition to the existing lineup, including the A4 Premium Plus and A4 Technology variants, priced at Rs 43.69 lakh and Rs 47.61 lakh, respectively.

PTI
December 06, 2021 / 11:42 AM IST
German luxury carmaker Audi is seeking to accelerate its sales growth in India with the launch of its all-new Q5 SUV, one of its volume drivers next month, according to a senior company official.

German luxury carmaker Audi is seeking to accelerate its sales growth in India with the launch of its all-new Q5 SUV, one of its volume drivers next month, according to a senior company official.

German luxury carmaker Audi on Monday launched an entry-level variant of its A4 sedan Audi A4 Premium in India priced at Rs 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Audi A4 Premium is an addition to the existing lineup, including the A4 Premium Plus and A4 Technology variants, priced at Rs 43.69 lakh and Rs 47.61 lakh, respectively.

It comes with a two-litre petrol engine that generates 140 kW (190 hp) of power and 320 Nm of torque, Audi India said in a statement. Commenting on the launch, Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said Audi A4, since its launch in January, has garnered great response, and this car has been historically a volume seller for the brand.
PTI
Tags: #A-4 sedan #Audi #Auto #Business #Companies
first published: Dec 6, 2021 11:42 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.