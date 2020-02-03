App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 08:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Audi launches A8L in India: Here's what's on offer

The A8L gets a sharp design with slim LED headlamps and a prominent front grille.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Audi India has officially launched its flagship luxury sedan in India, the A8L. The German luxury car manufacturer is offering the car with updated styling, and a new 3-litre petrol engine.

The A8L gets a sharp design with slim LED headlamps and a prominent front grille. It also gets a single piece tail lamp that runs across the entire tail section, and has cleaner lines overall.

Audi has updated the cabin with a 4-spoke steering wheel, a fully digital instrument cluster, and considerable silver accents all over. It also gets a twin-seat setup, along with massaging seats, individual climate controls, 10-inch Android tablets, sun blinds, ambient lighting, 19-inch alloy wheels, and even a refrigerator!

Close

Other interior amenities include a sound system from Bang and Olufsen, Audi’s connected car technology, four-zone climate control, an interior air quality system, ambient lighting, powered front seats, and Matrix LED interior lighting.

related news

The A8L is loaded with safety features such as eight airbags, ABS with EBD, parking sensors on both ends, a 360-degree camera, and lane departure warning. It is also equipped with all-wheel-steering and air suspension.

Audi has equipped the car with a 3-litre, turbocharged petrol engine, which makes 340PS of maximum power and 500Nm of peak torque. Power is delivered to its wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox, while the engine is assisted with a 48V mild-hybrid system. This system provides extra torque to the engine while accelerating and allows the sedan to cruise in fully electric power for 40 seconds between speeds of 55kmph and 160kmph.

The A8L is priced at Rs 1.56 Crore (ex-showroom) and is pitted against the  Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the BMW 7 Series.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 3, 2020 08:22 pm

tags #A8L #Audi #Auto #Technology #trends

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.