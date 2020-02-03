Audi launches A8L in India: Here's what's on offer

Audi India has officially launched its flagship luxury sedan in India, the A8L. The German luxury car manufacturer is offering the car with updated styling, and a new 3-litre petrol engine.

The A8L gets a sharp design with slim LED headlamps and a prominent front grille. It also gets a single piece tail lamp that runs across the entire tail section, and has cleaner lines overall.

Audi has updated the cabin with a 4-spoke steering wheel, a fully digital instrument cluster, and considerable silver accents all over. It also gets a twin-seat setup, along with massaging seats, individual climate controls, 10-inch Android tablets, sun blinds, ambient lighting, 19-inch alloy wheels, and even a refrigerator!

Other interior amenities include a sound system from Bang and Olufsen, Audi’s connected car technology, four-zone climate control, an interior air quality system, ambient lighting, powered front seats, and Matrix LED interior lighting.

The A8L is loaded with safety features such as eight airbags, ABS with EBD, parking sensors on both ends, a 360-degree camera, and lane departure warning. It is also equipped with all-wheel-steering and air suspension.

Audi has equipped the car with a 3-litre, turbocharged petrol engine, which makes 340PS of maximum power and 500Nm of peak torque. Power is delivered to its wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox, while the engine is assisted with a 48V mild-hybrid system. This system provides extra torque to the engine while accelerating and allows the sedan to cruise in fully electric power for 40 seconds between speeds of 55kmph and 160kmph.

The A8L is priced at Rs 1.56 Crore (ex-showroom) and is pitted against the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the BMW 7 Series.