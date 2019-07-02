Audi India showcases all-electric e-Tron - here's everything we know

German luxury car manufacturer Audi officially unveiled its first fully electric model in India, the e-Tron. The car will be placed between the Q5 and Q7 SUVs and could be priced above the Rs 1 crore mark.

The e-Tron is based on Audi’s MEB platform, which in turn is an MLB platform which has undergone heavy rework. Audi has styled the e-Tron in its signature elements, though it has distinguishable differences to show that it is an electric vehicle.

The e-Tron has a wider grille which has been finished in silver, with dynamic flaps for increased aerodynamic efficiency. It also gets a more angular bumper with triangular inserts, as well as sharp LED headlamps.

The SUV gets 20-inch grey-coloured alloys which are shod in 255/50 sized tyres. It also gets side-mounted cameras instead of mirrors, which project their view on OLED screens placed on door-pads. The rear is equipped with an LED light bar along the entire width, with slimmer taillamps which widen with the LED light slits.

Audi has equipped the e-Tron's interiors with a prominent centre console with a twin haptic screen setup. It also debuts the company’s MMI2 interface for India. The SUV also gets a new floating gear-selector and capacitive buttons which have replaced physical buttons. The dashboard is more layered with sharper elements such as the AC vents.

Audi has also worked on its Virtual Cockpit, which provides EV-specific data now. The display car was decked in an all-black interior, with suede trimmings. Its steering wheel was also sporting a leather wrap.

The e-Tron is powered by a liquid-cooled 95 kWh lithium-ion battery, which powers two motors placed on either axle. Both the motors make a combined output of 265kW of maximum power and 561Nm of peak torque. This gives the SUV a 0-100 kmph time of 6.6 seconds with a top speed of 200 kmph. A boost function can be used to increase the power output to 300kW and 664Nm. This also reduces the 0-100 kmph time to 5.7 seconds. The car gets an average range of 400 km and can be charged with an option of three power outputs.

Audi India has decided to bring the e-Tron to India via the CBU route, which allows the manufacturer to import 2500 units directly. Though the official prices have not been announced, it is expected that the car will be priced around the Rs. 1 crore mark.