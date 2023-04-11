 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Audi India announces price hike on select models. Details here

Moneycontrol News
Apr 11, 2023 / 11:39 AM IST

Audi has raised the prices of select models including the Audi Q8 Celebration, Audi RS5, and Audi S5 by up to 2.4 percent.

The revised prices will come into effect from May 01, 2023.

German luxury car manufacturer Audi on April 11 announced a price increase of up to 1.6 percent on the Audi Q3 and Audi Q3 Sportback starting May 01, 2023. Additionally, the brand has raised the prices of select models including the Audi Q8 Celebration, Audi RS5, and Audi S5 by up to 2.4 percent.

The price hike is due to the increase in custom duty and input costs.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, expressed that despite efforts to absorb the impact of rising costs, the current situation necessitates an increase in price.

