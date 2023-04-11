English
    Audi India announces price hike on select models. Details here

    Audi has raised the prices of select models including the Audi Q8 Celebration, Audi RS5, and Audi S5 by up to 2.4 percent.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 11, 2023 / 11:39 AM IST
    Audi

    The revised prices will come into effect from May 01, 2023.

    German luxury car manufacturer Audi on April 11 announced a price increase of up to 1.6 percent on the Audi Q3 and Audi Q3 Sportback starting May 01, 2023. Additionally, the brand has raised the prices of select models including the Audi Q8 Celebration, Audi RS5, and Audi S5 by up to 2.4 percent.

    The price hike is due to the increase in custom duty and input costs.

    Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, expressed that despite efforts to absorb the impact of rising costs, the current situation necessitates an increase in price.

    Audi's price hike comes days after Maruti Suzuki India announced that it will be increasing the prices of all its models effective from this financial year.

    The affected range encompasses several popular models such as the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Maruti Suzuki XL6, Maruti Suzuki WagonR, and Maruti Suzuki Celerio, among others.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Apr 11, 2023 11:13 am