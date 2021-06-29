MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback to launch in India on July 22; bookings open

Each of these SUVs can be booked with an initial booking amount of Rs 5 lakh and the company will launch several new models under the e-tron brand, Audi India said in a statement.

PTI
June 29, 2021 / 12:11 PM IST
Audi A6 e-tron unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2021

Audi A6 e-tron unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2021

German luxury carmaker Audi on Tuesday said it has opened bookings in India for its all-electric SUVs -- e-tron and e-tron Sportback, which will hit the market on July 22.

Each of these SUVs can be booked with an initial booking amount of Rs 5 lakh and the company will launch several new models under the e-tron brand, Audi India said in a statement.

The company, which had earlier planned to launch the e-tron towards the end of the last year, had to alter the plan in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. These all-electric SUVs will mark the start of its EV journey in the country.

Commenting on the development, Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said, "the future is electric and we are thrilled to open bookings for not one but two electric SUVs – the Audi e-tron and the Audi e-tron Sportback in India."

He further said, "the e-tron is not just one product but a brand in itself and we will launch several new models under this brand... These are not just any other cars, these are the beginning of a new era - the era of electric. These are cars from the future, for the future."

Close

Related stories

Customers can book the e-tron and e-tron Sportback either online through the company''s website or at the nearest Audi India dealership, the company said.

The e-tron and e-tron Sportback have a dual-motor setup that produces 300 kW/408 HP with a 95kWh battery. These are capable of accelerating from 0-100kmph in 5.7 seconds and have a range WLTP (Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) combined of 359 to 484 kms.

Both the vehicles can be charged with an 11kW AC home charger in 8.5 hours and come with a four zone air conditioner as standard.

These are equipped with progressive steering, adaptive air suspension and electric all-wheel drive system, which provides for optimal traction, handling and driving comfort in all driving situations, Audi India said.
PTI
TAGS: #Audi #Auto #Business #Companies #e-tron Sportback
first published: Jun 29, 2021 12:11 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Syndicates are disrupting early-stage startup investing: Arun Tadanki

The Private Market Show | Syndicates are disrupting early-stage startup investing: Arun Tadanki

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.