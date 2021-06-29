Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback to launch in India on July 22; bookings open

Audi A6 e-tron unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2021

German luxury carmaker Audi on Tuesday said it has opened bookings in India for its all-electric SUVs -- e-tron and e-tron Sportback, which will hit the market on July 22.

Each of these SUVs can be booked with an initial booking amount of Rs 5 lakh and the company will launch several new models under the e-tron brand, Audi India said in a statement.

The company, which had earlier planned to launch the e-tron towards the end of the last year, had to alter the plan in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. These all-electric SUVs will mark the start of its EV journey in the country.

Commenting on the development, Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said, "the future is electric and we are thrilled to open bookings for not one but two electric SUVs – the Audi e-tron and the Audi e-tron Sportback in India."

He further said, "the e-tron is not just one product but a brand in itself and we will launch several new models under this brand... These are not just any other cars, these are the beginning of a new era - the era of electric. These are cars from the future, for the future."

Customers can book the e-tron and e-tron Sportback either online through the company''s website or at the nearest Audi India dealership, the company said.

The e-tron and e-tron Sportback have a dual-motor setup that produces 300 kW/408 HP with a 95kWh battery. These are capable of accelerating from 0-100kmph in 5.7 seconds and have a range WLTP (Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) combined of 359 to 484 kms.

Both the vehicles can be charged with an 11kW AC home charger in 8.5 hours and come with a four zone air conditioner as standard.

These are equipped with progressive steering, adaptive air suspension and electric all-wheel drive system, which provides for optimal traction, handling and driving comfort in all driving situations, Audi India said.