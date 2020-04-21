Audi A3 sedan makes global debut; India launch expected early next year

The second generation of Audi A3 has just been unveiled globally and is expected to go on sale in international markets in the next few months.

The A3 is the smallest sedan in the company’s lineup. It gets a host of changes on both the exterior as well as the cabin fronts. Aesthetically, the car has been designed to look more likes its bigger siblings. It gets a full face grille on the front flanked by LED headlamps and an optional LED Matrix tech. the lines continue on towards the side and the roof dives more aggressively into the rear.

The new car is also larger than the outgoing model. The wheelbase and the boot space remains the same, but the 2020 A3 is longer by 4 mm, wider by 2 mm and taller by 1 mm. This means marginally more space for the passengers inside. Speaking of which, the dashboard has been redesigned and gets Audi’s 10.1-inch MIB3 infotainment system. The lower screen that is seen on the bigger Audis, however, has been replaced with physical controls.

Audi has also given the A3 its latest iteration of the Audi Virtual Cockpit with an all-new instrument cluster and a notched gear selector. The car also gets a whole host of connectivity features that make use of Audi’s swarm intelligence feature.

In terms of powertrain options, the A3 will get 1.5-litre petrol capable of churning out 150 PS and 250 Nm and a 2-litre diesel producing 150 PS and 360 Nm of torque. Expect a 48-volt mild-hybrid option as well.

As mentioned earlier, the Audi A3 is expected to go on sale in the international market in a few months from now, but India is expected to receive the car only early next year. When launched, the A3 will go up against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class and BMW 2 series.