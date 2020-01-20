What the Audi 2020 Q7 facelift is expected to have

Audi is gearing up to update its current lineup in India and is preparing to launch the Q7 facelift. The German automobile manufacturing company has made significant aesthetic as well as mechanical changes in the SUV.

The luxury SUV gets a sharper slatted grille in the front with new LED headlamps and DRLs. It also gets a new bumper with prominent air dams, while the rear sports LED tail lamps connected by a thin chrome strip and a sharper bumper design.

Audi has equipped the Q7’s interior with its latest dual touchscreen infotainment setup. This replaces the current model’s floating infotainment screen as well as its cluster of buttons. The upper half of the new unit handles the MMI infotainment system while the lower half acts as climate control.

The Q7 is also expected to get the company’s Virtual Cockpit, soft closing doors, a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, a Bang and Olufsen sound system, adaptive cruise control, an electric tailgate, adaptive speed assist, and traffic jam assist.

Audi is expected to offer the Q7 with a 3-litre, turbocharged petrol engine with a 48v mild-hybrid setup. It makes 340PS of maximum power and 500Nm of peak torque and is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. It sends power to all four wheels via Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system. It is yet to be confirmed if the company will launch its diesel counterpart in India.