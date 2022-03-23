AU Small Finance Bank ties up with Tata Motors for its passenger vehicles finance solutions

Representative image

AU Small Finance Bank on March 23 signed an agreement with Tata Motors to offer attractive finance schemes to customers on the company’s New Forever range of passenger cars and utility vehicles.

The scheme will not only offer maximum financing on the vehicle as per each customer’s requirements but also provide them with the benefit of unique EMI options with a repayment tenor of up to seven years. AU Small Finance Bank has crafted a set of exclusive features for Tata Motors customers who would avail of the car finance option.

The offer will be applicable to a spectrum of customers like salaried, self-employed professionals, self-employed non-professionals, agriculture, dairy farmers, etc., including new to credit customers. Customers can also apply for a car loan via the AU 0101 app to avail of the pre-approved offers.

Bhaskar Karkera, Head of Wheels Business, AU Small Finance Bank, said: “We are pleased to partner with Tata Motors as the desired financier for passenger vehicle loans. With this association, we are hopeful to leverage the extensive reach of both the brands in rural, semi-urban and urban markets and empower many Indians to fulfill their dreams of owning their vehicles. The bank’s tie-up with Tata Motors will be a win-win for customers as they can access best-in-class personal mobility solutions with the finest finance option from AU Bank.”

He added: “With Electric Vehicles demand on the upswing, we are also excited to help contribute to a greener, brighter future by providing finance for such emission-friendly mobility. We strongly feel that our car loan facilities will appeal to the target markets in India.”

Commenting on the association, Ramesh Dorairajan, Senior General Manager, Network Management & EV Sales, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, said: “We are delighted to partner with AU Small Finance Bank, India’s largest Small Finance Bank, to make our extensive range of vehicles available to a larger set of customers, with easy financing and flexible repayment options.”

The scheme will be available across AU Small Finance Bank branches and Tata Motors dealers in Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi NCR, Rajasthan, Gujrat, Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, among other states and UTs.

To avail of the above schemes, customers can reach out to their nearest AU Small Finance Bank branch or register their interest in buying a Tata car through Tata Motors dealer.