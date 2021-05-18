Ather's new electric maxi-scooter patent image leaked online

Ather maxi-scooter could be positioned lower than the 450X

Ever since 2018, Ather Energy has made quite an impression with its electric scooters. While the design itself is futuristic, the scooters do pretty well for themselves in terms of performance. The company, however, is now looking at expanding.

A report from Autocar, reveals that the company is developing a new line of e-scooters. By the looks of it, this seems to be a maxi-scooter, a segment that is only recently gaining popularity.

There is debate on this, however. While the maxi-scooter segment means essentially a big scooter with loads with a large apron and a wide seat, the patent image seems to suggest that the new scooter will not completely follow that trend.

It does seem to have a slightly larger footprint than that of the current 450X, but it isn’t as large as the Suzuki Burgman or the Aprilia SXR160. Overall, the design of the new scooter seems to be sharp from headlamp to tail lamp. A large, almost transparent windscreen covers the front apron and the seat is slim and flat.

The headlamp sits below the windscreen and seems to be a bar-style unit running along the width of the apron.

On the inside, there is a good chance we see a new chassis. This should be different from the current 450X considering the 450X is more of a sporty and small e-scooter.

As for the motor, all we know at the moment is that it will be frame mounted since the company has already suggested it will stick with this design.

In terms of pricing, there is an expectation that the new EV will be positioned lower than the Ather 450X. This also means that a number of features such as Bluetooth and a TFT touchscreen dash could be missing to keep prices low.