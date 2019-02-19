Ather unveils three new subscription plans for its electric scooters

Indian electric vehicle startup Ather has unveiled three new subscription plans to ease the customers’ tension that gives them better opportunities to take care of their e-scooter.



We introduced 3 more subscription plans recently in addition to our flagship Ather One plan. Here is a blog with all the details and thinking behind these plans https://t.co/TTskrY7GCV #Ather450

— Ather Energy (@atherenergy) November 15, 2018

While the Ather One was the company’s first and only subscription plan, the company diversified after reviews and suggestions from its customers. Now, the company offers three different plans, depending on what kind of service the customer is looking for.

Ranging from services like free charging to free maintenance and pick up and drop services, Ather has a wide range of service options at the customer’s disposal, depending on the plan he chooses.