you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ather unveils three new subscription plans for its electric scooters

The company diversified its Ather One subscription plan after reviews and suggestions from its customers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Indian electric vehicle startup Ather has unveiled three new subscription plans to ease the customers’ tension that gives them better opportunities to take care of their e-scooter.

While the Ather One was the company’s first and only subscription plan, the company diversified after reviews and suggestions from its customers. Now, the company offers three different plans, depending on what kind of service the customer is looking for.

Ranging from services like free charging to free maintenance and pick up and drop services, Ather has a wide range of service options at the customer’s disposal, depending on the plan he chooses.

As per the official website of Ather, the cost of maintenance can vary from Rs 300 per month to Rs 700 per month. Regardless, it is much cheaper than any conventional service routines of standard two-wheelers, which can sometimes cost as high as Rs 2000 per month.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 03:40 pm

tags #Ather #Auto #Technology #trends

