Last Updated : Sep 22, 2020 07:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ather Energy to launch 450X Collector’s Edition on September 25

The Ather 450X is supposed to be a higher spec model of the Ather 450. The scooter was launched back in January, and according to the company, the new limited edition is the brand’s way of thanking customers who booked the scooter knowing neither specs nor the price.

Moneycontrol News
Ather 450X
Ather 450X

Electric scooter manufacturer Ather is all set to launch a new 450X called the collector’s edition. While the new edition will be launched on September 225, deliveries of the Ather 450X are expected to begin around November this year.

The Ather 450X runs on a 6kW motor that produces 26 Nm of torque. This is up from the standard 450's 20.5 Nm. This also means the sprint time from 0-40 km/h is now 3.3 seconds due to the Warp riding mode. However, the top speed of 80 km/h remains the same.

The Ather 450X runs on a 6kW motor that produces 26 Nm of torque. This is up from the standard 450’s 20.5 Nm. This also means the sprint time from 0-40 km/h is now 3.3 seconds due to the Warp riding mode. However, the top speed of 80 km/h remains the same.

Earlier this year, Ather had also announced that they would be expanding their network to 10 cities across India -- Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Coimbatore, Ahmedabad and Pune. However, Kozhikode has also been added to that list recently.

As part of their expansion plans, Ather is also looking at building charging infrastructure in all of these cities with at least 10-15 charging stations in each. These stations will be accessible to Ather users as well as those with EVs from other brands.
